Simply Stork Baby Co.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL introduces viewers to a local business entrepreneur and mother of 5 who has an eye for design and a talent for sewing. Simply Stork Baby Co. was born of this combination. And it doesn’t hurt that her last name just happens to be ‘Stork’!

Stacey Stork discusses her line of high quality, handmade baby goods and gift boxes made in Davenport.

For more information, call 563-343-1975 or email sewsimplystork@gmail.com. See the shopping and social media account links below.

Simply Stork Co. Etsy store link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SimplyStorkBabyCo

Follow Simply Stork Co. on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimplyStorkBabyCo

