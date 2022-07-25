Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested a suspect in connection to a July 15 homicide, on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, RIPD officers took Devonte D. Hall into custody at the 1400 block of 8th St. around 2:41 p.m.

On July 19, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old Rock Island resident for first-degree murder, with a bond set at $1 million.

The incident still remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

