Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide

Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested a suspect in connection to a July 15 homicide, on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, RIPD officers took Devonte D. Hall into custody at the 1400 block of 8th St. around 2:41 p.m.

On July 19, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old Rock Island resident for first-degree murder, with a bond set at $1 million.

The incident still remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the RIPD at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

