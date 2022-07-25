Tri-City Jewish Center opens time capsule placed in 1949

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In 1949, members of the Tri-City Jewish Center created a time capsule that was then placed into the cornerstone of their building. Now, 73 years later, the time capsule has been opened.

Members of the Jewish community in the Quad Cities gathered at the Word of Life Church, which was formerly owned by the Tri-City Jewish center, to see what was put in the time capsule that was sealed in 1949.

“On December 19 1949, the cornerstone was laid in a metal box was placed inside with various notes and artifacts,” said Gary Segal, one of the keynote speakers of the unveiling. “That number [on the cornerstone] represents on the Hebrew calendar, the year 5709, which corresponded with 1949.”

The cornerstone was carved out of the building in roughly a minute and was carefully removed to unveil a small metal box that hasn’t seen daylight in over 70 years.

The time capsule proved to be very difficult to open as those in attendance worked to crack it open. After roughly ten minutes, the time capsule was opened an those in attendance were transported back to 1949.

Segal walked TV6 through the contents of the box:

A list of those who worked on the committee and volunteers to build the new addition

The blueprints for the original building and new addition

A copy of the newspaper that was produced every month by the Tri-City Jewish Center

Financial documents

A list of board members from 1949

There is not a set destination for the artifacts found in the time capsule, but with the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, and the Tri-City Jewish Center combining congregations, their new building in Davenport seems like a likely final destination.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.