Advertisement

Verizon backpack giveaway is Sunday

10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is 1-4 p.m.
Verizon backpack giveaway is Sunday, July 31
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A fully stocked backpack is the foundation of the back-to-school scene. But backpacks---along with the supplies inside---are not cheep.

That’s why Verizon has stepped up again this year with their “10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” happening Sunday, July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at participating stores.

Ben Lange from Verizon has the details about this weekend’s event that finds Verizon donating 140,000 backpacks full of supplies to children across the U.S. To find your nearest participating TCC store, visit HERE.

Families are invited to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, students are eligible to enter in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb
ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
Cedar Falls Mayor reacts to Maquoketa Caves shooting, says 9-year-old boy survived attack
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say
Davenport firefighters battled an early morning house fire on E. 9th St. and Mississippi Ave....
No injuries reported in Saturday morning Davenport house fire

Latest News

Kitchen appliance assistant
All-in-one kitchen appliance assistant
Danndee Flowers in Aledo
Danndee Flowers in Aledo
Adoptable Four Legged Friends
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”
Genesis Pack The Bus school supply donations
‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive returns for 4th year