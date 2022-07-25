Verizon backpack giveaway is Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A fully stocked backpack is the foundation of the back-to-school scene. But backpacks---along with the supplies inside---are not cheep.

That’s why Verizon has stepped up again this year with their “10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” happening Sunday, July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at participating stores.

Ben Lange from Verizon has the details about this weekend’s event that finds Verizon donating 140,000 backpacks full of supplies to children across the U.S. To find your nearest participating TCC store, visit HERE.

Families are invited to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, students are eligible to enter in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

