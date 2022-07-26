3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three teens were arrested after a shooting in Davenport Tuesday morning, according to police.

Davenport police responded about 2:05 a.m. to the 3100 block of West Lombard Street for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Callers gave a description of the vehicle involved.

A car in the area was hit by gunfire, police said. The suspected car was found fleeing the scene.

A traffic stop was attempted and the car fled from officers, police said. A pursuit ended in the 1900 block of West 40th Street.

According to police, the 13-year-old boy driving left the car and ran into a nearby apartment where he was arrested.

Police said the boy had a non-life threatening gunshot wound from the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center. The boy is charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts and reckless driving.

According to police, a second car, that was reported stolen, was found to be involved.

Police located the second car, and a pursuit started, ending near Division and West 76th streets, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, ran away and got rid of a stolen handgun. He was arrested and turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy is charged with intimidation, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury and carrying weapons.

Police said the gun was recovered.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested. She is charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and accessory after the fact.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.