Advertisement

3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three teens were arrested after a shooting in Davenport Tuesday morning, according to police.

Davenport police responded about 2:05 a.m. to the 3100 block of West Lombard Street for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Callers gave a description of the vehicle involved.

A car in the area was hit by gunfire, police said. The suspected car was found fleeing the scene.

A traffic stop was attempted and the car fled from officers, police said. A pursuit ended in the 1900 block of West 40th Street.

According to police, the 13-year-old boy driving left the car and ran into a nearby apartment where he was arrested.

Police said the boy had a non-life threatening gunshot wound from the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center. The boy is charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts and reckless driving.

According to police, a second car, that was reported stolen, was found to be involved.

Police located the second car, and a pursuit started, ending near Division and West 76th streets, police said. A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, ran away and got rid of a stolen handgun. He was arrested and turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy is charged with intimidation, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury and carrying weapons.

Police said the gun was recovered.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested. She is charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and accessory after the fact.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Davenport fatal shooting
Police confirm overnight shooting investigation in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire Tuesday morning in Davenport
Bettendorf Police Department report up tick in car thefts and remind residents to lock it down
Bettendorf police report uptick in car thefts, remind residents to ‘lock it down’
Comfy air arrives for Bix weekend
Comfy air arrives for Bix weekend