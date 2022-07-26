Advertisement

3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach on Monday afternoon. (Source: Jesus Catalan/KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – More human remains have been found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the third body found there in the past few months.

Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday afternoon to remains spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Because of low water levels, discoveries like this have become more common.

The first body was found in May inside a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Officials believe the body is that of a murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s.

Days later, a second body was found, but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say
Marlin K. Martin,23, is wanted on a first degree murder charge in Rock Island. His bond set at...
Second man wanted in Rock Island fatal shooting

Latest News

Police confirm overnight shooting investigation in Davenport
Crews respond to house fire Tuesday morning in Davenport
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit