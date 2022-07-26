An app that promotes mental wellness in the workplace

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new Gallup poll shows stress, sadness, and worry have increased in the workplace. To combat this epidemic, a company called Fierce, Inc. has developed a new app called Pulse designed to lessen pressure in the business climate.

Ed Beltran, Creator and Visionary of PulseCEO of Fierce Inc., explains how the app works to pinpoint and eliminate stress through patented technology, breakthrough research, and interactive content, and coaching. This app is unlike anything else currently available in the marketplace category.

For more information, visit the company website at https://fierceinc.com/pulse_by_fierce/.

