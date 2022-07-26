Advertisement

An app that promotes mental wellness in the workplace

Pulse by Fierce Inc. is a gamechanger in this category of apps
Pulse Inc. Fierce app
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new Gallup poll shows stress, sadness, and worry have increased in the workplace. To combat this epidemic, a company called Fierce, Inc. has developed a new app called Pulse designed to lessen pressure in the business climate.

Ed Beltran, Creator and Visionary of PulseCEO of Fierce Inc., explains how the app works to pinpoint and eliminate stress through patented technology, breakthrough research, and interactive content, and coaching. This app is unlike anything else currently available in the marketplace category.

For more information, visit the company website at https://fierceinc.com/pulse_by_fierce/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Warmer Wednesday, cooler by week's end!
Curbing cravings
Are you Team Salty or Team Sweet when it comes to cravings?
Easy weeknight meals
Easy sheet pan weeknight meals
For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different...
Jr. Bix celebrates children of all abilities
For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different...
Jr. Bix celebrates children of all abilities