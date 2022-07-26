Are you Team Salty or Team Sweet when it comes to cravings?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Team Salty or Sweet?

Nina Struss offers some dietitian-approved ideas to satisfy cravings. Whether you prefer salty or sweet foods, it’s possible to conquer your cravings with healthier ideas. She also shares a recipe that’s “cerealously” delicious: Protein Chow (scroll down).

Tips to curb cravings:

Combining protein and fiber-filled choices to keep you feeling fuller longer and keep blood sugar levels even.

Fuel the body throughout the day and choosing foods from all of the five food groups -so nutrient needs are met--often cravings mean you just need foods/nutrients.

Most people feel nourished when eating within one hour of waking, staying hydrated throughout the day with water and eating at least 3 meals spread out throughout the day.

Top Salty and Sweet Dietitian-Approved picks:

SALTY: Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Green Pea Crisps, Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, and Catalina Crunch Mix Creamy Ranch Snack Mix

SWEET: Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, Fuel for Fire Protein Smoothie, Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds, 60% cacao baking chips, Natural peanut butter, Chex cereals, Performance Inspired vanilla whey protein powder

Protein Chow (Serves 16)

1 cup Hy-Vee 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking chips

1 cup natural creamy peanut butter

2 tbsp coconut oil

4 cups corn Chex cereal

4 cups rice Chex cereal

1¼ cups Performance Inspired vanilla bean whey protein powder

¼ cup powdered sugar

1. Melt chocolate chips, peanut butter and coconut oil in large microwave-safe bowl, stirring after 30-second intervals until smooth. 2. Place corn and rice cereal in large gallon-size resealable plastic bag or container. Pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Gently toss until evenly coated. 3. Open bag and add protein powder and powdered sugar. Gently toss again until all cereal is coated. Add additional powdered sugar as desired for a more traditional “puppy chow” look. 4. Cover and refrigerate until chilled before serving.

Team sweet: • Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn: Packed with whole grains, not guilt, and made with real, simple ingredients you know how to pronounce. • Fuel for Fire Protein Smoothie: An easy, portable smoothie pouch that contains all 9 essential amino acids and more protein than one egg. • SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds: Nutrient-packed almonds dipped in a thin layer of dark chocolate vs. thick, waxy coating. More nuts than chocolate = way less sugar, way more delicious. Pack in the Health Benefits with Protein Chow! • You can’t go wrong with this healthier spin on puppy chow. With the addition of protein powder, you’ll have a lower-sugar sweet snack to fuel your day! • 60% cacao baking chips: The higher the cacao percentage = the less added sugar and more antioxidants to help lower blood pressure and support healthy cholesterol levels. • Natural peanut butter: Packed with protein, fiber and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. • Chex cereals: Provide whole grains, fiber and vitamins/minerals. • Performance Inspired vanilla whey protein powder: Allows for less powdered sugar and still adds a more traditional “puppy chow” look while still significantly cutting back on added sugar, carbohydrates and total calories. Have you heard the word on WholeLotta? WholeLotta Good: WholeLotta Good is the go-to spot for dietitian-approved food, vitamins, supplements, fitness equipment and household products – all shipped right to your door with no subscription required. Along with over 5,000 available products, our dietitians have a blog that offers snack and meal ideas, health and wellness tips and mindfulness and stress-reduction tips. At WholeLotta Good, we want you to feel more confident living the healthy life that you deserve. We provide convenience for you to continue living the healthy lifestyle you have built, in the most affordable way possible. WholeLotta Good offers free shipping on orders over $49 and can ship nationwide! Receive 10% off items through our subscribe-and-save option. Get shopping today at www.wholelotta.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.