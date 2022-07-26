Assistant wrestling coach promoted to athletic director at Moline High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Industrial technology teacher and assistant wrestling coach was promoted to Moline High School Athletic Director Monday.

Todd Thompson was approved for the administrative recommended promotion for the 2022-2023 school year by the Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education at the Monday meeting.

“I could not be more excited to work with a great group of coaches and community partners,” Thompson said. “I look forward to doing everything I can to help Moline athletics continue to grow in a positive direction.”

Thompson started at Moline-Coal Valley as a Driver’s Education Teacher at Moline High School in the summer of 2006, according to school officials. In his 16 years, he has taught industrial technology and driver’s education at Moline High School and physical education teacher at John Deere Middle School.

Thompson also has years of experience coaching at many levels. He started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach for wrestling in 1999 with Moline. He has been head wrestling coach and assistant wrestling coach at Moline High School, assistant wrestling coach at Alleman High School and Augustana College, and head wrestling coach at John Deere Middle School.

Upon hire in 2012, he led the Moline High School wrestling program to Regional Championship within two years, school officials said.

“Mr. Thompson’s years of service to Moline High School have provided him with the experience necessary to successfully lead our district athletics program. We are very excited to have Todd serve in this new capacity”, said Chris Moore, Principal.

Thompson is a graduate of Moline High School and as a student-athlete, earned All-State honors in wrestling. He was a member of the 1996 IHSA State Championship team and Captain of the 1998 IHSA Team, earning a 4th place finish.

