Bettendorf police report uptick in car thefts, remind residents to ‘lock it down’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and area police departments have recently reported a number of car thefts.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the city has reported 23 car thefts so far this year. He says that’s more reports compared to last year’s 17 stolen cars.

Kimball said Bettendorf hasn’t been the only area to be targeted. Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, and even in the more rural Blue Grass.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most car thefts in the U.S. are related to driver error. Experts say some common mistakes drivers make are leaving valuables in the car or leaving the doors unlocked.

“Nothing in plain sight have anything of value, we want to make sure that there’s nothing. So if someone would look in the interior of that vehicle, we want to make sure there’s absolutely nothing inside that vehicle of value that’s in plain view, because if it is, we’ve seen them. And it’s locked, we have seen them smash windows, to get those items,” Kimball said.

Kimball said leaving garage doors open for too long can become an easy target for car thieves. Other tips officers want to encourage drivers to keep in mind are actions to take if they witness a car theft happening in their area.

Witnesses should not try to take matters into their own hands, instead call the police, get a good description of the thief’s physical attributes, clothing and to remember what direction they went into.

“You just don’t know what their mindset is, and what they’re willing to do to get away. And unfortunately, some of these things we’ve seen as some of these people have happened to maybe have weapons in the car with them, or somewhere nearby. So it really is property can be replaced, but lives can’t,” Kimball said.

