Country Style Ice Cream celebrates 75 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all.

Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve “Tastes Like Homemade” confection and how the business is celebrating. Kindelsperger purchased the ice cream business on February 8, 1988 and continues to head the company.

Country Style Ice Cream continues to look toward the future with modern business touches to meet the demands of ice cream lovers. A catering van was a recent addition that will allow them to offer catering services for events such as graduations and weddings.

There are two store locations in Davenport, 1640 West 53rd Street and 5264 Utica Ridge Road. Three retail spots are on the Illinois side at 4115 Kennedy Drive in East Moline, 2140 16th Street in Moline, and 312 West 1st Avenue, Coal Valley.

For more information, visit the company website at https://countrystyleicecream.com/. Follow Country Style Ice Cream on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/countrystyleicecream

