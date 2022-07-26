Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are searching for an Oxford Junction man they say falsely claimed he was a veteran and received more than $4,500 from a benefit motorcycle ride.

On May 2, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about possible stolen valor, according to a media release.

Deputies said a benefit motorcycle ride in September 2020 was held for 45-year-old Christopher Williams in Mount Pleasant.

According to deputies, an investigation showed Williams portrayed himself to be a veteran of the armed forces and received more than $4,500 from the ride.

After several attempts to verify his veteran status, deputies said there were no records found of Williams ever being a member of the armed forces.

According to deputies, on July 11, Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

A warrant has been issued for Williams’s arrest, deputies said. He was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

