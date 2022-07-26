Advertisement

Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are searching for an Oxford Junction man they say falsely claimed he was a veteran and received more than $4,500 from a benefit motorcycle ride.

On May 2, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about possible stolen valor, according to a media release.

Deputies said a benefit motorcycle ride in September 2020 was held for 45-year-old Christopher Williams in Mount Pleasant.

According to deputies, an investigation showed Williams portrayed himself to be a veteran of the armed forces and received more than $4,500 from the ride.

After several attempts to verify his veteran status, deputies said there were no records found of Williams ever being a member of the armed forces.

According to deputies, on July 11, Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

A warrant has been issued for Williams’s arrest, deputies said. He was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say

Latest News

Mississippi Valley Fair Crowd & Food, Davenport, Iowa
Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Senate Judiciary Committee hears incident involving death of Iowa State Trooper
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 7/26
Todd Thompson was promoted to Moline High School Athletic Director Monday.
Assistant wrestling coach promoted to athletic director at Moline High School