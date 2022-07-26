Easy sheet pan weeknight meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are a couple of dealbreakers when it comes to meal prep. Do I have the ingredients....and is it easy?

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, demos how home cooks can score on both of these issues. Crawford shares some fresh ideas on weeknight meals that are easy to prepare and when it comes to post-meal clean up.

The first recipe is for Sheet Pan Sticky chicken (click for (link). The next featured recipe is Sheet Pan Easy Cheesy Mini Meatlaf (see link).

eMeals is a meal planning, meal prepping service. The slogan is “Less Stress, More Dinners”. Registered dietitians plan the meals but since they can’t cook dinner for you, they can plan and send your grocery list to your favorite store for pickup or delivery. Viewers are invited to start a two-week trial with a discount.

