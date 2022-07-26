From a home kitchen to a storefront, QC couple opening gluten-free bakery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities gluten-free baker and her husband created their own business out of their home late last year.

After selling at local farmers’ markets, they are now ready to open a storefront in Davenport.

1509 N. Harrison Street has been home to several different businesses over the years. Now, it is being renovated to become the new home of “Life Breads” gluten-free bakery.

“Banana bread. Our muffins are very popular.”

Todd and Cat Herzog currently bake various gluten-free products out of their home kitchen in Moline.

“We have garlic cheese bread, garlic cheese bread that we make. And dill onion. Paleo breads,” said the Herzogs.

The family has a history of celiac disease and decided to start a business baking gluten-free products about six years ago.

After taking a break for a few years, “Life Breads” was born late last year.

“After coming through COVID and trying to get life back. And for people, too, just finding out that they’re gluten free. Or, you know, are getting sick from things and not being able to find choices. Getting their life back, getting their nutritious choices back. So, Life Breads,” said Cat Herzog.

With success at farmers’ markets in Bettendorf and at NorthPark Mall, the Herzogs wanted to expand their business, understanding they would need a bigger space for a professional kitchen.

“This is going to be our bakery with a commercial kitchen so we can supply to local businesses and then it will also be open to the public at some point to allow people to come in and buy baked goods, and maybe some coffee or tea as well. Possibly kombucha,” said the Herzogs.

The Hilltop Campus Village is the perfect spot for the Herzogs bakery.

“I like its historicalness. It also already had the fittings set up for a kitchen. And it’s, it’s easy for people to get to.”

“We’re buying equipment right now and refitting it and cleaning it up and such,” said the Herzogs.

There is still a lot of work to be done, including painting the interior, and installing the appliances needed for the bakery.

Cat Herzog does not bake with gluten, soy or peanuts, and all baked goods are non-GMO.

The Herzogs hope to have Life Breads open to the public by the fall.

“It’s great to have a treat that tastes real good. But it’s even better to have a treat that tastes so good to be healthy for you,” said Cat Herzog.

In the meantime, Life Breads is at the Bettendorf Farmers’ Market from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, as well as the NorthPark Mall Farmers’ Market on Wednesday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.

