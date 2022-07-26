Advertisement

Iowa man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial delayed

Doug Jensen, 41.
Doug Jensen, 41.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial pushed back.

Doug Jensen’s attorney filed a motion Monday to move back his trial from September to February.

The motion cites ongoing publicity from the January 6th hearings as the main reason.

Jensen was seen at the front of the pack of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Jensen faces dozens of charges, several of which being felony obstruction charges.

A judge has not yet ruled on Jensen’s request.

