Jr. Bix celebrates children of all abilities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different abilities feel represented.

“Every step we’ve taken, and every child’s step here, makes an impact, and we certainly made an impact with the start of the race,” said Tim Ingold, Arconic Jr. Bix’s special needs race chair. “The committee that we formed back in 2000 got together and we came up with ways that adults could run with their children and had safety measures for wheelchairs and walkers as well. That’s where it evolved from. We had a group of people, very diverse, that had all kinds of experiences in the special needs community.”

Jen Moore’s daughter, Katie, was diagnosed with spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that affects motor control in the legs.

“I really appreciate all the effort and work that goes into coordinating everything that has to go with the Bix, especially making it more accessible for the kids that need a little bit of extra help,” Moore said.

This will be Katie’s 10th year competing.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to watch her try her best, and she gets really excited about just being out there with all the kids,” Moore said. “It’s a fun thing that we’ve had family and friends all participate in over the years. It’s great she gets to be a part of it just like the rest of us.

Noise-reducing headphones and ear plugs will be offered upon request.

“We have people who have spectrum disorders,” Ingold said. “The things that we offer to parents so that’s not a distraction and the focus is on the child making the race the most enjoyable.”

Tim Ingold said he is eager to see the participants lined up at the starting line on Friday.

“The biggest thing we want out of it is for everybody to be happy, healthy, and safe during the race,” Ingold said.

Ingold estimated that 3,500 participants will take part in this year’s Arconic Jr. Bix.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.