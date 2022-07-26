Advertisement

Magic of Marinade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer grilling is in full swing, and we want to help it a flavorful summer with tips and tricks on how to have the tastiest and healthiest marinade on the block.

Making marinade magic happen is more than just finding a few ingredients in your cupboard. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss walks viewers through the key components for a superstar marinade as well as sharing a few prep-ahead marinade tips perfect for the grill. She also demos a recipe for Mexican Marinated Chicken (see below).

Keys to “Marinade Magic”:

1. Always Include an Acid – Acid ingredients help tenderize the meat. Typical acids for marinades may include: Lemon or lime juice, wine, vinegar, yogurt, soy sauce or buttermilk.

2. Add Flavor Without Salt – A flavorful rub or marinade can help increase flavor once the protein is cooked. For a lower-sodium approach, try using the following to boost flavor: fresh or dried herb, citrus zest, garlic, spices like red pepper flakes, or garlic/onion powder, green onions, or ginger.

3. Take Flavor Up a Notch (Further!) – Flavored oils and sauces like honey, sesame oil, mustard or catsup can help add moisture to your meat as well as giving it a boost of flavor.

4. Make Sure the Magic Happens – Allowing enough time for tenderizing and flavor to occur is essential for a flavorful product.

A good rule of thumb to follow for time allotment for proteins includes:

  • Chicken Breast – 1 to 12 hours
  • Chicken Thigh – 1 to 24 hours
  • Fish (fillet, steaks) – 30 minutes to 1 hour
  • Pork Chop and Loin – 1 to 4 hours
  • Shrimp – 15 to 30 minutes
  • Steak (thin cut) – 4 to 6 hours
  • Tofu – 30 minutes to 1 hour

Mexican Marinated Chicken (Serves 4)

  • 1 lb Hy-Vee boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 4 tsp Hy-Vee chili powder
  • 1½ tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt
  • Assorted vegetables such as onions, zucchini, tomatoes, etc.

1. Place chicken in a large resealable plastic bag. Combine Greek yogurt, lime juice, chili powder, garlic, cumin, oregano and salt in a bowl. Pour over chicken; seal bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. 2. Spray a grill rack with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Drain chicken; discard marinade. Thread chicken and, if desired, assorted cutup fresh vegetables onto metal skewers. Grill 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees).

