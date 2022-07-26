Advertisement

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

Mississippi Valley Fair Crowd & Food, Davenport, Iowa
By Mary Merschman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities.

The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!

Admission:

2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance per day to the fairgrounds and one entrance per day to all Grandstand acts. A Fun Card is required to enter the Grandstand.

2022 Mississippi Valley Fair Daily Grounds Admission: Adult tickets, $10.00/day (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds). Child tickets age 4-12, $5.00/day (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds). Kids under 3 are free every day of the fair.

How to Purchase: In the fair office: Mon-Fri 8 am-4 pm, Great Southern Bank, Hyvee, Kwik Star, and/or at the gate upon arrival.

Grandstand Line-up: Aug. 2: KID ROCK; Aug. 3: NELLY & FLO RIDA; Aug. 4: JIMME ALLEN; Aug. 5: CARLY PEARCE; Aug. 6: BRANTLEY GILBERT; Aug. 7: DUSTIN LYNCH.

Special Days: Tuesday: Special Needs Day; Special Needs free admission until 2 pm. Thursday: Senior & Kids Day; Seniors $5.00 & Kids 12 and under free until 5 pm. Sunday: Military Day; free admission for all active and inactive Military with ID. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Carnival Wristband Days 11:00 am-5:00 pm; wristbands are $25.00.

Ground Attractions: Kids Tractor Pull, Gary Keenan Chainsaw Artist, Mutten Busten, Dallas the Fire Guy, Max Power Nitro, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, Otter Adventures, Amazing Bubble Factory, Tumbleweed Crossing, Buford Bear.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds address: 2815 Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52804.

For further information about fair foods, band schedules, the daily fair schedule, and more, click here!

