Partly sunny and cool again

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are looking at another day with more clouds than sun allowing temps to reach only the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances will pick up overnight as a cool front slips through the region, severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the low 80s the rest of the week, but rain chances will be near zero starting Thursday afternoon through Sunday. This means all the Bix festivities will have great weather as humidity remains at a low level for this time of July. On Saturday morning Bix runners will enjoy temps in the upper 60s at race time!

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 81º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 67º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 85º

