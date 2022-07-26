Advertisement

Police confirm overnight shooting investigation in Davenport

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting investigation.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport confirmed early Tuesday morning that officers are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police have not given exact details on where the shooting took place but, just after 3 a.m., officers were on scene in the area of W. 40th St. and Division, or Woodland Apartments.

TV6 is waiting for more information on any potential injuries or arrests. Download the TV6 news app for updates as they become available.

