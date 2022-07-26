Advertisement

Rock Island City Council approves 2022 Annual Action Plan

The plan will now be sent off to HUD as the city awaits the funds
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council approved the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant to be sent off to HUD.

On Tuesday, the plan will be sent to HUD. The city of Rock Island has already approved what the funds will be used for. Numerous projects such as housing rehabilitation and job creation are at the forefront of the grant. The full list of these projects can be found here.

Miles Brainard, the Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Rock Island, says the money should hit the pockets of Rock Island sooner rather than later barring any setbacks and will be ready to be put to good use.

