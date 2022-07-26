Advertisement

Treatment options for ACL tears

ACL tear treatment options
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Adults who tear a key ligament in the knee need to know the full course of treatment options available for their unique injury and situation.

Ligaments in the knee--such as the ACL--help stabilize and protect the knee joint when an individual is walking, running, and jumping. ACL injuries occur most frequently from shear forces causing pivoting or changing directions quickly or other sports injuries.

Dr. Kristyn Darmafall, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, explains the process of identifying ACL tears and various treatment options. Learn what ACL reconstruction involves and how functional rehabilitation and Lynn symmetry testing can assist recovery as well as grafting procedures.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / 563-344-9292 / FACEBOOK

