35th Annual Tug Fest Celebration

The 35th annual Tug Fest celebration in LeClaire and Port Byron
Tug Fest Illinois announced it is canceling the Port Byron Tug Fest this year.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 35th Annual Tug Fest Celebration in LeClaire, Iowa, is happening from August 11-13, 2022. This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras - Beads and Boots,” and the Tug-for-a-Cause is for the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department.

Tug Fest is an annual three-day celebration in LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois. The event hosts live bands, carnival rides, great food, a grand parade, a 5K run, a firework show, and the only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states, as well as the only event that closes the Mississippi River.

“On August 13th from 12:30-3:00 pm, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. 11 teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within 3 minutes. The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year”, according to a media release.

This year’s festivities start on Thursday, August 11, with Family Night (free admission to all) and live entertainment. Friday, August 12, will host the grand parade, fireworks, and live music. Saturday, August 13, is Tug Day. The children’s Tug starts at 10:30 am, and the Big Tug starts at 12:30, followed by live entertainment.

