Billion-dollar weather disasters becoming more frequent in US

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - From a drought, to hailstorms, to tornadoes, there have been nine weather-related disasters totaling at least $1 billion in damages and loses in the United States so far this year (through June 2022).

Three of the disasters have impacted Illinois, and two in Iowa.

Since 1980, there have been 332 billion-dollar disasters in the United States.

Breaking it down by decade, there were 31 total events in the from 1980-1989.

From 1990-1999 there were 55 billion-dollar disasters.

From 2000-2010 there were 67 events and from 2010-2019 there were 128 events.

As the climate continues to warm, weather events become more extreme, and that has been evident by the number of billion-dollar disasters.

