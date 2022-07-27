Davenport City Council holds public hearing regarding potential 3rd and 4th Street changes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council held the first of it’s public hearings regarding the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way streets into two-way streets.

Each member of the city council had roughly six minutes to speak and ask questions about the proposed plan.

The city council brought up numerous points of contention but also several benefits for this project. Some council members citing “insufficient evidence support the change” and others saying it should have been done a long time ago.

This work session comes a week after the city council heard the technical review from city staff about the impacts of potential changes to 3rd and 4th street.

Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp stating he was all in favor of this conversion.

“I think two way conversion is good for our downtown businesses, good for our downtown and west downtown residents, and good for the health of Davenport at large,” Gripp said. “The one way system is broken, it’s bad for business, it’s bad for neighborhoods, and there’s a better way to do this.”

7th Ward representative Derek Cornette opposed the plan during the work session.

“I don’t think I can support the change unless somebody can come up with a benefit and show me what that benefit is other than saying that we will have two way traffic on third and fourth streets,” Cornette said.

Kyle Carter, Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership said this meeting was handled professionally by all council members and shed light on where each member currently stands on this decision.

“There’s a lot of benefit for a lot of folks that we can see from this,” Carter said. “I just think it’s exciting that we’re finally going to have a decision point here. And I think the council did a great job showing that there are in fact, a lot of benefits that we can get from this.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said there is still lots to be discussed over the coming weeks and all options are still on the table.

“So as you see, the council is interested, still in discussion,” Matson said. “And we look forward to more of that, quite frankly. But I also look forward to having a vote soon. Right. This has been discussed for a long time. So let’s, let’s get to a vote. Let’s decide if this is what we’re going to do. And if so we’ll deal with the technical things that need to happen. And if not Devonport, will continue to do all the wonderful things that does.”

Matson went on to say that many of the pieces of this puzzle are in place but there is still lots of time to iron out all the details and make sure the City of Davenport puts its best plan forward when that time comes.

The Davenport City Council will hold several public hearings over the next few weeks as discussions continue. There will be time allotted for public comment down the line.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.