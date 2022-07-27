Advertisement

Dementia risk is higher for people who struggle to hear over background noise

By Debbie McFadden
Jul. 27, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)-People who have trouble hearing in busy public venues could be at greater risk of developing dementia, an Oxford University study has revealed.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing informs viewers on the troublesome statistics and implications of the study. He points out that the inability to hear in noisy environments---such as in train stations, restaurants or cocktail parties--is the top reason people seek hearing screenings and solutions.

Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people aged 60 and above (and free from dementia at baseline), and found that difficulty hearing spoken conversation is associated with up to a 91 per cent increased risk of dementia after tracking longitudinal data.

The takeaway is that addressing hearing impairment early is a promising target for dementia prevention. Concept By Iowa always offers free hearing screenings.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

