Geneseo Sidewalk Sales set for Friday and Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Incredible bargains while taking in the beauty of the historic downtown architecture has become a tradition during Geneseo’s Sidewalk Sales happening July 29-30.

Zach Sullivan invites viewers to enjoy the unique shopping experience that has businesses creating a festival atmosphere all along State Street.

Besides shopping, it’s a chance to enjoy food and drinks at the charming restaurants and breweries while soaking up village charm. Hours for this year’s event are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days.

See more at the event page on Facebook HERE.

