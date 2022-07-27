Geneseo Sidewalk Sales set for Friday and Saturday
This year’s charming shopping festival on State Street is July 29-30
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Incredible bargains while taking in the beauty of the historic downtown architecture has become a tradition during Geneseo’s Sidewalk Sales happening July 29-30.
Zach Sullivan invites viewers to enjoy the unique shopping experience that has businesses creating a festival atmosphere all along State Street.
Besides shopping, it’s a chance to enjoy food and drinks at the charming restaurants and breweries while soaking up village charm. Hours for this year’s event are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days.
See more at the event page on Facebook HERE.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.