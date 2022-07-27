Advertisement

Governor Kim Reynolds appoints Polk City judge to Iowa Supreme Court

Judge David May new Supreme Court Justice
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Judge David May to the Iowa Supreme Court Wednesday.

“At every point in this decision, Judge May of the Iowa Court of Appeals stood out for his experience, his approach to interpretation, and his commitment to judicial restraint,” Kim Reynolds described Judge May during a media conference. “I appointed Judge May to the Iowa Court of Appeals three years ago because he had already excelled in a variety of roles, including as a District Court Judge, and prior to that in private practice.”

Judge David May was appointed to the Iowa of Court of Appeals in April of 2019. In February of 2016, he was appointed as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5C. Previously, Judge May practiced law with Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C., in Des Moines, according to Iowa Courts.

Judge May is the governor’s fifth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. He fills the vacancy that arose because of the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.

