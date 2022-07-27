Advertisement

Gradual clearing today

Slight rain chance tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The first of two cold fronts is swinging through the area this morning.  While there is a chance for af ew showers, most of the area will stay dry.  Clouds will clear this afternoon and summer time sun should heat us back up in the mid 80s.  The second cold front will arrive tonight and Thursday morning.  This will have a better chance of producing a few showers and storms, non-severe, before moving out just after sunrise.  This means, most of Thursday will be dry and north winds will keep temps to around 80º in most areas. The cooler and dry weather will stick around for the weekend, which is great for all the Bix festivities.  Enjoy the low humidity, because next week another heat wave with higher humidity is looking likely.

TODAY: Gradual clearing.  High: 87º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 66º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 80º

