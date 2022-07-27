Advertisement

High schoolers shadow medical professionals at Trinity College’s summer camp

Trinity College summer camp
Trinity College summer camp(KWQC)
By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Quad City high schoolers are experiencing a ‘day in the life’ as a medical professional this week as part of Trinity College of Nursing’s summer camp for students.

During the week-long camp, students learn about and shadow different medical professionals like radiologists, nurses, and first responders.

“Hands-on is what this camp is all about so a typical day is not a typical day because they are all different days. Today they are learning what a first responder does out in the community. Tomorrow and Thursday they will be over in the hospital and in units working with nurses, and people down in the lab in our radiology department,” said Trinity College Chancellor, Tracy Poelvoorde.

Students said it was a great way to explore their interest in the medical field.

“The first and second day really spoke to me in a way if that makes sense,” said student Lah Paw, “I want to be a neurosurgeon someday.”

“As a first-generation high school graduate - almost - I could give my family a lot of opportunities by going into the medical field and I can show my siblings that anything is possible. I wasn’t born here so for me coming to America, I have seen a lot of opportunities that can really help out my family,” said Ntiruvakure Dinye, a student participating in the camp.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Tug Fest Illinois announced it is canceling the Port Byron Tug Fest this year.
35th Annual Tug Fest Celebration
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Judge David May new Supreme Court Justice
Governor Kim Reynolds appoints Polk City judge to Iowa Supreme Court
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon 7/27