High schoolers shadow medical professionals at Trinity College’s summer camp

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Quad City high schoolers are experiencing a ‘day in the life’ as a medical professional this week as part of Trinity College of Nursing’s summer camp for students.

During the week-long camp, students learn about and shadow different medical professionals like radiologists, nurses, and first responders.

“Hands-on is what this camp is all about so a typical day is not a typical day because they are all different days. Today they are learning what a first responder does out in the community. Tomorrow and Thursday they will be over in the hospital and in units working with nurses, and people down in the lab in our radiology department,” said Trinity College Chancellor, Tracy Poelvoorde.

Students said it was a great way to explore their interest in the medical field.

“The first and second day really spoke to me in a way if that makes sense,” said student Lah Paw, “I want to be a neurosurgeon someday.”

“As a first-generation high school graduate - almost - I could give my family a lot of opportunities by going into the medical field and I can show my siblings that anything is possible. I wasn’t born here so for me coming to America, I have seen a lot of opportunities that can really help out my family,” said Ntiruvakure Dinye, a student participating in the camp.

