Advertisement

Illinois state building sold in Chicago; Google moving in

The Thompson Center, home to Illinois state government outside Springfield, Ill., including the...
The Thompson Center, home to Illinois state government outside Springfield, Ill., including the Governor's office, sits on the corner of N. Clark St. and W. Randolph St. in downtown Chicago, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the iconic state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million.

Google, which has more than 1,800 employees in Chicago, said it will eventually control the building after a major renovation and occupy it by 2026.

“The Thompson Center gives us a presence in the central business district, enabling us to get in on the ground floor of revitalizing the Loop with its unparalleled access to public transit, which is so important to today’s hybrid workforce,” said Karen Sauder, Google’s president of global clients and agency solutions.

The Thompson Center, a hulking all-glass building designed by Helmut Jahn, opened in 1985 as the State of Illinois Center. It was renamed in 1993 for James “Big Jim” Thompson, who served as governor from 1977-91.

JRTC Holdings LLC will renovate the Thompson Center to meet Google’s needs.

The state, meanwhile, will move nearly 1,800 employees from the Thompson Center and other downtown office space to the newly acquired building on South LaSalle Street.

“This transformative agreement will save our taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years and further Chicago’s reputation as one of the great tech hubs not just of the United States, but of the world,” Pritzker said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Highland Park parade shooting suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground
Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Trinity College summer camp
High schoolers shadow medical professionals at Trinity College’s summer camp