Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. for day use only, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. The campground will remain closed until further notice.

The park has been closed since the triple homicide of three Schmidt family members on July 22, the DNR said. That investigation is ongoing.

All campers with reservations through July 31, have been notified and refunded, DNR officials said.

“The Iowa DNR appreciates the continued collaborative work between local law enforcement, the Department of Public Safety, and the DNR State Parks staff and conservation officers on this investigation,” DNR said in a media release.

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.

Anyone with camping questions is asked to send an email to iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.

