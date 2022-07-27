Meet the new National Anthem singer for the Bix Brady Street Sprints

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local 18-year-old has been selected to sing the National Anthem for Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints.

Bridgette Bissel was one of three singers that won after competing in an American Idol-style audition process against a group of 20.

Turns out, it was meant to be. Bissel was supposed to be rehearsing for a Muscatine Community College production, but practice was canceled that day so she decided to head to the Bix at Six event to try out.

The three winners earned the opportunity to perform at Bix 7 events bringing the tradition into a new era. National anthem duties have been split up among the main Bix 7 race, Brady Street Sprints and the “Meet the Elite” party.

London Young, Bissell and Kylen Phillips were chosen to sing at the race, sprints and party, respectively. Rick Sundin will continue to sing at the Jr. Bix.

Bissell has enjoyed singing and learning how to play musical instruments for her entire life and has performed the National Anthem at school sporting events and the Special Olympics. She is also a Special Olympics athlete.

Prior to this year, she would have found it difficult to participate in an event like the Bix, as she is on the autism spectrum and lives with Crohn’s disease. So, singing will be her way to take part in the huge community event.

