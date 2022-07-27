Advertisement

Meet the new National Anthem singer for the Bix Brady Street Sprints

National Anthem singer for Brady Street Sprints
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local 18-year-old has been selected to sing the National Anthem for Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints.

Bridgette Bissel was one of three singers that won after competing in an American Idol-style audition process against a group of 20.

Turns out, it was meant to be. Bissel was supposed to be rehearsing for a Muscatine Community College production, but practice was canceled that day so she decided to head to the Bix at Six event to try out.

The three winners earned the opportunity to perform at Bix 7 events bringing the tradition into a new era. National anthem duties have been split up among the main Bix 7 race, Brady Street Sprints and the “Meet the Elite” party.

London Young, Bissell and Kylen Phillips were chosen to sing at the race, sprints and party, respectively. Rick Sundin will continue to sing at the Jr. Bix.

Bissell has enjoyed singing and learning how to play musical instruments for her entire life and has performed the National Anthem at school sporting events and the Special Olympics. She is also a Special Olympics athlete.

Prior to this year, she would have found it difficult to participate in an event like the Bix, as she is on the autism spectrum and lives with Crohn’s disease. So, singing will be her way to take part in the huge community event.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Comfortable Thursday
Nicolina's Turtle Co.
Rock Island youth starts movement that impacts the globe
Geneseo Sidewalk Sales set for this Friday-Saturday
Geneseo Sidewalk Sales set for Friday and Saturday
QC Women's Outdoor Club kayaking
QC Women’s Outdoor Club celebrates 15 years of fun and fellowship