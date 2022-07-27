Advertisement

QC Women’s Outdoor Club celebrates 15 years of fun and fellowship

QC Women's Outdoor Club celebrates 15 years of fun and fellowship
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a local non-profit organization that offers year round, high-quality outdoor activities, adventures, and trips for women in the Quad Cities region.

Jacki Slater, President of the Quad Cities Women’s Outdoor Club along with member, Robin Abbott, share insight about the club that was created 15 years ago to foster healthy activities and exercise combined with social interaction for overall the health and wellbeing of members.

Current membership stands at about 400 with a wide diversity in ages ranging from 20-81 years old. And activities are wide-ranging---everything from yoga, archery, knitting, kayaking, hiking, snowmobiling, to escape room challenges. There is something for all tastes and levels of fitness.

The group also takes trips and there is one (to Minnesota for kayaking) coming up at the end of August, 2022.

If you are interested in becoming a member, CLICK HERE. Annual dues are $25 (for 12 months). Find out more at the website https://www.qcwoc.com/home or email QCWOCinfo@gmail.com.

