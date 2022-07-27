Rock Island officials calling on community involvement to slow violence

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police and prosecutors in Rock Island held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in response to a violent month of July.

On July 22, an early morning shooting on the 1400 block of Eighth Street led to the death of Braylon Walker, Rock Island’s sixth criminal homicide this year.

In his first major press conference since becoming the top cop in Rock Island, Chief Richard Landi said the police department needs the public to step up to slow down the violence.

“One of the things that’s always frustrating for us is this lack of cooperation with many victims or witnesses,” Landi said. “That’s something that makes our job even harder to do.”

Landi and other leaders in Rock Iland called the conference to address a recent bout of violence, which includes three homicides in July alone.

View Homicides in Rock Island in 2022 in a full screen map

The map above shows approximate locations of homicides as of July 26, based on the block number released by Rock Island Police. Markers do not indicate the exact location of incidents resulting in homicides.

In addition to the homicides, Landi said July also saw four incidents of aggravated battery involving a gun and one with a knife. He also mentioned “multiple” shots fired calls.

Many of the issues arise from unorganized groups, which when asked, Landi refused to label as gangs.

“Some of this starts just through social media,” Landi said. “They’re just sending messages back and forth to each other, taunting each other. Then, next thing you know, there’s some kind of violent incident.”

State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said a major roadblock in prosecuting cases comes with false information wasting investigators’ time.

“We are looking at witnesses who we know are providing false statements to the officers,” Villarreal said. “We have been charging for obstruction of justice. We have been charging for destruction of evidence in these cases. We know that there are these barriers and we are pushing through as much as we can.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Mike Thoms said he hoped the recently formed Police Community Relations Commission can help the community build trust in law enforcement.

“We need the community to be engaged and involved,” Thomes said. “It makes it a lot easier to be able to solve these crimes if we have that. We have this commission there to be able to assist with that.”

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office reported that since January, it secured 398 convictions, which range from felonies to traffic charges.

