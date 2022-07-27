‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to multiple shootings as a member of the “Savage Life Boys,” according to court records.

Darion Daquan Gardner, 27, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

“This plea was the result of a dedicated and long-term investigation that highlights our commitment with local law enforcement to combatting violent crime,” United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal said. “The families and friends of the victims in this investigation continue to feel the pain that acts of gun violence can inflict. We will continue to pursue every available law enforcement tool and partnership towards the common goal of community safety.”

According to court records, in 2016 and 2017, as a member of the “Savage Life Boys,” a Davenport-based street gang, Gardner was involved in multiple shootings.

Gardner and other members of “Savage Life Boys” robbed and assaulted a man, including pistol-whipping him on Dec. 16, 2016, according to court records. Savage Life members shot at the man’s car and an associate as they left the area.

On Feb. 12, 2017, at Hotel Davenport during a concert, Gardner and other members of “Savage Life Boys” started a fight with a person they believed had disrespected their gang, court records show. During the fight, Gardner fired several shots, striking and killing one man and injuring another.

According to the Department of Justice, Gardner committed these acts with the intent to maintain or increase his position in the gang.

Gardner is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, court records show. As part of the plea agreement, the government and Gardner have agreed to a recommended sentence of 450 months; or 37 years and 6 months, in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Investigators from the Davenport Police Department have been diligently working on this case for several years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa and other collaborative partners,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. “Their persistence and dedication to bringing justice and accountability in the 2017 homicide at the Hotel Davenport and several other 2 shootings and violent encounters this subject was involved in is admirable. I am incredibly proud of the dedication to public safety that is demonstrated in this case and every day by officers and investigators at the Davenport Police Department. This case is a great example of the incredible partnership we have with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and their commitment to justice for our community and the victims of violent crime.”

The Peoria, Illinois Police Department assisted in the investigation.

