Advertisement

Section of Forest Grove Drive closed through Aug. 5 in Bettendorf

Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path...
Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path to Middle Road will be closed, the City of Bettendorf said in a Facebook post.(KWQC/City of Bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of eastbound Forest Grove Drive will be closed on weekdays through Aug 5, weather permitting.

Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path to Middle Road will be closed, the City of Bettendorf said in a Facebook post.

City of Bettendorf officials asks that drivers plan ahead and follow the detours.

For updates on the construction throughout the road work visit the Forest Grove Drive website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Sunshine returns this afternoon
Sunshine returns this afternoon
Rock Island has seen three of it's six homicides in the month of July alone.
Rock Island officials calling on community involvement to slow violence
First Alert Forecast - Warmer Wednesday, cooler by week's end!
For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different...
Jr. Bix celebrates children of all abilities