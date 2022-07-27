Section of Forest Grove Drive closed through Aug. 5 in Bettendorf

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of eastbound Forest Grove Drive will be closed on weekdays through Aug 5, weather permitting.

Weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 to Aug. 5, eastbound Forest Grove Drive from Friendship Path to Middle Road will be closed, the City of Bettendorf said in a Facebook post.

City of Bettendorf officials asks that drivers plan ahead and follow the detours.

For updates on the construction throughout the road work visit the Forest Grove Drive website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.