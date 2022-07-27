Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf nationally recognized

UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health(KTIV)
By Mary Merschman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf is nationally recognized for its high-quality stroke care.

Trinity Bettendorf received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award. Trinity Bettendorf was rewarded with this award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

According to a media release, “Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.”

Mohammad Sajed, MD, Medical Director of Stroke and Neurohospitliast program at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, said, “Our team strives to recognize and treat stroke symptoms in less than 60 minutes. This evidence-based approach to care gives providers the tools they need to effectively treat stroke patients and place them on the best path for recovery and rehabilitation.”

A stroke is the fifth leading cause of death. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen to the brain is blocked by a clot or bursts. When this occurs, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so some brain cells die.

