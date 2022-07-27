Advertisement

Woman facing animal cruelty charge after leaving dog in hot car, police say

Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving...
Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot car.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman in Connecticut is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she left her dog in a hot car last month.

The Southington Police Department reports Denise Kedzierski, 58, was arrested on Monday.

According to WFSB, police were called to a parking lot at a care center on June 30 at about 1:45 p.m. with a report of an unattended dog in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities said an arriving officer found the dog inside the vehicle along with Kedzierski.

The pet owner reportedly told police she had left her dog in the vehicle for no more than 20 minutes with the windows down while she was inside the business.

Both officers and witnesses reported that the dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes, with the two front windows open approximately two to three inches.

According to witnesses, the woman’s vehicle was parked directly in the sunlight and the dog appeared increasingly lethargic, was breathing heavy and panting.

The officer at the scene noted the temperature was nearly 84 degrees at the time of the call.

On July 25, police said Kedzierski was taken into custody on an animal cruelty charge based on their investigation.

Kedzierski was released on a $5,000 bond with a scheduled court date on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Woodland Apartments in Davenport as part of an overnight shooting...
3 teens arrested after shooting in Davenport, police say
ONe person in custody following a police chase Sunday afternoon.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport
The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot early Friday in Rock...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Devonte D. Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in July 15 Rock Island homicide
Isaac D. Brown, 26, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Rock Island man arrested for stabbing woman, police say

Latest News

Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwest swelters under ‘uncomfortable’ multiday heat wave
Record number of Latinos expected to vote in Arizona midterm election
Record number of Latinos expected to vote in Arizona midterm election
A 102-year-old WWII veteran, Romay Davis, from a segregated mail unit was honored for her...
WATCH: 102-year-old WWII veteran from segregated mail unit honored
The multibillion-dollar settlement is to be paid over 13 years, with most of the money going to...
Drugmaker Teva latest to settle opioid lawsuits nationally