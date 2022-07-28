1 man, 3 juveniles charged with burglary, theft of Mediapolis Community Pool

Jaden Anliker, 18, is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and three juveniles have been arrested after police say they broke into the Mediapolis Community Pool and stole money.

Jaden Anliker, 18, and three juveniles are charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

Des Moines County deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Mediapolis Community Pool for a report of a burglary, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a group of people scaled the fence and entered the building from the poolside.

Once inside the building the group took several of the food items inside and caused minor damage, deputies said. They then stole the money left for the next day’s opening.

Deputies said they identified several people from surveillance cameras who were possibly involved.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted three search warrants on residences in Mediapolis.

After investigating deputies charged Anliker and three juveniles.

According to deputies, one juvenile has been waived to adult court and was transported to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anliker was taken to the Des Moines County Jail, deputies said.

