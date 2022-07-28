DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are so many troubling world issues. But the truth is, we can each make an important choice: to be part of the problem (or do nothing) or be part of the solution.

Seema Sanghavi, the founder of Cooks Who Feed, is among those that are trying to make a difference in the areas of hunger, sustainability, and fair trade. In doing so, the organization has provided over half a million meals to those in need, but it hasn’t stopped there.

Here are 5 ways Cooks Who Feed is changing the world:

They have provided roughly 515,000 meals to those in need. Their primary mission is to help fight hunger, and they are making an impact.

each apron sold equals 100 meals given to those in need . In addition to aprons, they also raise funds for meals by selling . They raise funds to provide meals by offering products for sale that are ethically produced, hand crafted and have a mission of fighting hunger. They offer a line of celebrity chef-designed aprons, and. In addition to aprons, they also raise funds for meals by selling gift boxes tea towels, linen napkins , etc. Shop for aprons HERE

The work to create their textiles is all done by marginalized women in India, who are given safe, fair trade work. All products are made following fair trade standards and give those making them an opportunity to earn a living. Each apron is made from locally sourced natural and recycled materials.

They are getting kids interested and involved in cooking, which lays the foundation for their future in preparing healthier meals. They offer a line of children’s aprons , which gets kids excited about food preparation.

The meals provided to people all come from rescued surplus food. The food would otherwise likely go to waste, adding to the food waste problem in the world.

To get more information or support the mission, visit the site: https://cookswhofeed.com

