Backwater Gamblers to host Show Ski National Championship

The Division 2 tournament hits Rock Island August 5-7
Backwater Gamblers to host Show Ski National Championship August 5-7
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Backwater Gamblers, a Quad Cities water ski show team, is marking the team’s 43rd season in 2022.

Tagen Tipton and Teresa Hoffman, longtime members of the team, discuss the team’s recent tournament win and are looking forward to hosting the next D2 Show Ski National Championship August 5-7.

An upcoming Access to Waves adaptive water ski clinic will be held on August 20.

The Backwater Gamblers perform free water ski shows for the public from Memorial Day through Labor Day on Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 5000 44th Street, Rock Island.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.backwatergamblers.com/ and follow the team on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

A Spotted Apron
A Spotted Apron
Monarch Butterfly now on the Red List for endangered species
Monarch Butterflies are endangered. Nahant Marsh has advice on how to help
Maker's Market in East Moline July 30
Iron+Grain to host ‘Maker’s Market’ on Saturday
Travel tips
Traveling tips for August getaways
Dalton A. Solomon, 22, was arrested on the preliminary charge of Grooming, a Class 4 Felony....
Kewanee man facing grooming charge