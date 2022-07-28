Backwater Gamblers to host Show Ski National Championship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Backwater Gamblers, a Quad Cities water ski show team, is marking the team’s 43rd season in 2022.

Tagen Tipton and Teresa Hoffman, longtime members of the team, discuss the team’s recent tournament win and are looking forward to hosting the next D2 Show Ski National Championship August 5-7.

An upcoming Access to Waves adaptive water ski clinic will be held on August 20.

The Backwater Gamblers perform free water ski shows for the public from Memorial Day through Labor Day on Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 5000 44th Street, Rock Island.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.backwatergamblers.com/ and follow the team on Facebook HERE.

