Bix weekend brings economic opportunities to local businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People of all ages are ready to take in the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

“I like to think that the Bix is a part of the Quad Cities, Davenport community in the way that everyone can get involved. You can come out and be a part of this event that has been a part of the community for the last 47 years in many different ways,” said Michelle Juehring, Bix 7 race director. “I’m getting goosebumps. I mean, it’s almost here. It’s really exciting.”

With large crowds expected, different industries across the Quad Cities are projecting a successful financial weekend.

“Especially after a couple of years of the pandemic, tourism is huge. Filling the hotels up, and filling the whole community up is going to be really helpful,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We’ve really turned our focus towards local business and trying to drive traffic into those businesses during this weekend, and that’s been a big pivot of ours.”

For Running Wild on Brady Street, the Bix race is vital to its annual sales.

“People are coming in, getting their training shoes six weeks ahead of time, eight weeks ahead of time. It’s really the whole Bix season that is really impactful for our business,” said Kevin Benes, owner of Running Wild. “Bix weekend is our busiest time of the year. So not only do we have our [main] store, but we set up an entire second store down at the River Center at the expo. Down on the expo, hopefully, we can do $15,000 to $20,000 in raw sales in a good year.

The Bix is about much more than finishing the race.

“It’s always been the Quad Cities’ homecoming,” Carter said. “It’s just a great reason to celebrate, be downtown, and hopefully see a lot of friends you haven’t seen in a while. It’s truly unique to us, and we talk a lot about place-making in this organization, and the Bix race is a great example of that. It’s something unique that is true to our community. It says Quad Cities.”

