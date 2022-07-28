Brady Street Sprints kick off Bix weekend Thursday night

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints full coverage online and on air on KWQC TV6 at 7 p.m.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs at 5th and Pershing streets. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round, which will take place during the live broadcast on KWQC at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Everything you need to know about the Bix 7

  • Thursday scheduled races:
    • Women’s Masters
    • Men’s Masters
    • Women 30 to 39
    • Men 30 to 39
    • Women’s Open
    • Men’s Open
    • High School Girls’ Relay
    • High School Boys’ Relay
    • Sponsor Relay

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gavel
‘Savage Life Boys’ gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges
Deputies: Oxford Junction man falsely claimed he was a veteran, got money from benefit event
(FILE PHOTO) Tug fest
Celebrating 35th annual Tug Fest in LeClaire and Port Byron
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

With large crowds expected, different industries across the Quad Cities are projecting a...
Bix weekend brings economic opportunities to local businesses
For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different...
Jr. Bix celebrates children of all abilities
Jack Carey retiring from singing at Bix 7
Jack Carey retiring from singing National Anthem at Bix 7 after 30 years; passing the mic to London Young
Non-profit wins grant to help veterans learn tech skills in Blue Grass
Non-profit wins grant to help veterans learn tech skills in Blue Grass