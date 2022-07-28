Brady Street Sprints kick off Bix weekend Thursday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch Thursday night’s Brady Street Sprints full coverage online and on air on KWQC TV6 at 7 p.m.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs at 5th and Pershing streets. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round, which will take place during the live broadcast on KWQC at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday scheduled races: Women’s Masters Men’s Masters Women 30 to 39 Men 30 to 39 Women’s Open Men’s Open High School Girls’ Relay High School Boys’ Relay Sponsor Relay



