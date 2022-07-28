CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on battery charge in Rock Island Co.
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Brandon Decap, 39, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
