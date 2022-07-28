CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for lottery ticket thief

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after they say a man stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes from a 7 Eleven.

According to police, around 11:46 a.m. July 17, a man walked into the 7 Eleven at 2930 16th Street, Moline, after the store was closed, but the front door failed to lock. He waited at the counter for an employee but left when no one came to the front counter.

Police said he came back into the store at 11:53 p.m. wearing a black hoodie with the hood up to conceal his face.

According to police, the man pictured entered 7 Eleven, at 2930 16th Street, Moline, and took...
According to police, the man pictured entered 7 Eleven, at 2930 16th Street, Moline, and took $220 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and three packs of Newport cigarettes.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

He walked around the counter and took $200 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and three packs of Newport cigarettes, police said.

According to police, he was driving a dark-colored Chevy.

Police ask anyone with information about the man to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

