Former Palmer College President dies, service held Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Palmer College of Chiropractic President Donald P. “Don” Kern, D.C., died Sunday, at 86 years old.

According to the college, funeral services are planned for noon, Thursday at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, in Davenport. The visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

“Don Kern had a huge influence on the Palmer Community,” said Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Palmer College of Chiropractic chancellor and CEO. “In his five decades at Palmer he touched thousands of lives with his passion for the College and his compassion for our students. He will be missed.”

Kern graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1958 following in the footsteps of his father Donald O. Kern, D.C., and grandfather, Clyde G. Kern, D.C.

During his 50-year tenure at Palmer, he held positions across the College, including Director of Admissions, Dean of Clinics, Technique Professor, and Senior Administrator at Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida, the college said.

He also served twice as President of Palmer College of Chiropractic, according to the college. He oversaw the institution from 1988-1994 and again from 2004-2010.

Kern had a keen understanding of the importance of alumni and friends of the College supporting it through annual giving, officials with Palmer said. He was especially proud of establishing the President’s Club, now called the Founder’s Circle, to recognize those loyal leadership donors.

Kern’s full obituary is online.

