Fruit facials for amazing skin benefits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When dietitians encourage us to include fruits and vegetables in our life, they usually mean to consume them. But today, we are going to learn about 6 popular summer fruits that can also be a boon to a skincare regimen.

Ady Guitierrez, YhorLife.co, is a certified nutritionist with tips on using the following delicious fruits for your complexion. She advises that these fruits can be pureed or juiced and mixed with a base (like yogurt) for facial application.

Watermelon reduces inflammation and contains vitamins C, A, and B1

Papaya is loaded with minerals like copper, potassium and magnesium

Mangoes are magnificent in reducing inflammation and increasing skin hydration

Apples when you wake up: it’s a fruit that is best for breakfast and can restore healthy glow

Brighten up with oranges: Vitamin C wakes up a dull complexion

Lemons are magic---add to water for a cleansing effect

