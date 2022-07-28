Fruit facials for amazing skin benefits

Six delicious fruits perfect for both eating and applying to the skin
Six summer fruits with amazing skin benefits
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When dietitians encourage us to include fruits and vegetables in our life, they usually mean to consume them. But today, we are going to learn about 6 popular summer fruits that can also be a boon to a skincare regimen.

Ady Guitierrez, YhorLife.co, is a certified nutritionist with tips on using the following delicious fruits for your complexion. She advises that these fruits can be pureed or juiced and mixed with a base (like yogurt) for facial application.

See the interview talking points below and visit YhorLife.co for more information.

  • Watermelon reduces inflammation and contains vitamins C, A, and B1
  • Papaya is loaded with minerals like copper, potassium and magnesium
  • Mangoes are magnificent in reducing inflammation and increasing skin hydration
  • Apples when you wake up: it’s a fruit that is best for breakfast and can restore healthy glow
  • Brighten up with oranges: Vitamin C wakes up a dull complexion
  • Lemons are magic---add to water for a cleansing effect

Visit YhorLife.co for more on wellness, community, and positivity.

