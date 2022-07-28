Genesis Outpatient Pediatrics Therapy Center hosts training run in preparation for the Junior Bix

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - For the 15th year, the Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Center in Bettendorf has hosted a training session to help prepare the kids they work with for the big race on Friday and make sure they’re ready to go.

The Genesis GOPEDS work with kids with mobility issues caused by injury, autism, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

The junior Bix is a time where kids can get a taste of one of the biggest events the Quad Cities has to offer. But for some kids, that doesn’t come as easily. Many of the kids GOPEDS works with will be running on Friday and the Bix has made it even more accessible for them.

“They have designated a lane for kiddos that need any kind of assistance,” Katie Powers, a physical therapist for Genesis GOPEDS said. “A lot of our patients choose to participate in that every year.”

In tonight’s training session, kids had the opportunity to put their running shoes against the pavement and race around the Genesis building in Bettendorf.

This session also gave kids the chance to experience what the Bix will be like on a much smaller scale.

“We started this practice run so that our kids could get a taste of what the run might actually be like when they get there,” Powers said. “A lot of the kids have never participated in anything like that before. And it can be pretty overwhelming your first time down there. It’s very busy environment. Lots of kids and adults cheering them on. And so this is just to kind of warm them up for it.”

Over the years, the Bix has made improvements in accommodations for those who need it.

“So parking was an issue, getting the wheelchairs actually to the race path was an issue,” Powers said. “And all those things have been worked on over the years, I know that they’re handing out noise cancelling headphones for some of the kids this year, I think that’s new. And that’s amazing. They’re really taking a lot of extra steps to help it to be more inclusive for everyone.”

