Group wants voters to decide the fate of the old Rock Island County Courthouse

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - As the demolition of the old Rock Island County Courthouse continues to be delayed, a renewed effort by some community members aims to save it via the polls this November.

A group of citizens simply going by the Referendum Committee is gathering signatures for a referendum to be placed on the ballot to let voters decide whether or not the building should be demolished.

Originally, the county board voted for demolition back at its, July 17, 2018 meeting.

Petitioners said the clock is ticking. as they’ll need to collect over 4,000 by close of business on August 8.

“This is an 11th-hour grassroots effort by the citizens of Rock Island County,” committee member Greg Swanson said. “Really anybody that’s traveled around our country at all, when you visit communities where structures like this have been rehabbed and repurposed, it’s a catalyst for good things happening in the community.”

Swanson said the committee isn’t tied to specific plans for the building, some ideas he threw out include private or public functions.

“The ultimate goal is simply renovate and repurpose, and perpetuate this building on into the future,” Swanson said. “We have very open minds. Things like being used as a museum [or] used as law offices. "

According to Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney, if the committee does collect the required signatures, it’d be a non-binding referendum on the ballot.

Swanson said all he wants is the demolition to be determined at the polls regardless of the vote’s outcome.

“Up to this point in time, the people who really own this building, have not had a chance to speak,” Swanson said. “When it’s a referendum. It’s black and white what the people’s voice is and if it fails, it fails. We hope it succeeds.”

The exact number of signatures needed is a bit unclear. Swanson and his committee said they need 4,200, while Kinney said they would need 4,500 hundred.

However, according to the Illinois Compiled Statutes, signatures must equal 8% of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. The Rock Island County website lists 50,799 votes counted in 2018. That would mean 4,064 signatures would be required for the referendum to be on the ballot.

Those interested in signing the petition should contact Greg Swanson via email at swani7@aol.com.

